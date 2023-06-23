Sky Cams
LIST: Fourth of July events throughout the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

Fireworks show generic
Fireworks show generic(MGN Online and Pexels)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are a number of events throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry leading up to Independence Day.

  • Rincon:
    • Let Freedom Rings Parade, Saturday, June 24 at 8 a.m. at Freedom Park (6755 Prosperity Dr.)
    • Freedom Rings Celebration, Saturday, June 24 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Freedom Park
  • Hardeeville:
    • 4th off Main Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. behind City Hall
  • Savannah:
    • 2023 Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend Celebration from Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4 at Plant Riverside District
      • Savannah’s Waterfront Independence Day Fireworks Show, Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
      • Parris Island Marine Band on Saturday, July 1 at 1 p.m.
      • 116th United States Army Band on Sunday, July 2 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
      • America the Beautiful Fountain Shows, nightly from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Hilton Head Island:
    • Summer Jams and Fireworks, Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 40 Shelter Cove Ln.
    • Harbourfest 4th of July Fireworks, Tuesday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1 Shelter Cove Ln.
  • Tybee:
    • Fourth of July Bash from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4 at the Tybee Island Pier
      • Saturday, July 1, Trea Landon at 7 p.m.
      • Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3 - Beach party with music going all day
      • Tuesday, July 4, Big Engine performs and fireworks at 7 p.m.
  • Richmond Hill:
    • Fort McAllister Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1 and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 per person.

