Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

“Live from New York, Broadway Americana” to be performed in Beaufort

(Storyblocks)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort’s own, Lenora Eve, will lead a group of Broadway performers through songs from many of your favorite America-themed musicals.

The event “Live from New York, Broadway Americana” will be in Beaufort this Saturday, June 24th.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the USCB Center for the Arts on Carteret Street.

Tickets are $35 for Beaufort History Museum members and their guests.

For non-members, tickets are $40.

We have a link for tickets on our website WTOC dot com.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating homicide at convenience store on Abercorn St.
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Gavel
Georgia bar owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Savannah Police searching for person responsible for graffiti downtown
Man arrested after robbing Dollar General in Bulloch Co.

Latest News

13th annual Clean Energy Road Show held at the Savannah Civic Center
Fireworks show generic
LIST: Fourth of July events throughout the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
Chatham County Commission discusses the Fire Protection Service Fee during virtual meeting
New drug overdose findings to be shared with Chatham Co. Commission on Friday, 23-24 budget approval
Chatham Co. Health Department hosts first back-to-school ‘Kinder Klinic’
Chatham Co. Health Department hosts first back-to-school ‘Kinder Klinic’