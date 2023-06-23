“Live from New York, Broadway Americana” to be performed in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort’s own, Lenora Eve, will lead a group of Broadway performers through songs from many of your favorite America-themed musicals.

The event “Live from New York, Broadway Americana” will be in Beaufort this Saturday, June 24th.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the USCB Center for the Arts on Carteret Street.

Tickets are $35 for Beaufort History Museum members and their guests.

For non-members, tickets are $40.

We have a link for tickets on our website WTOC dot com.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.