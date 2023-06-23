Morning rain returns, drier weekend ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The morning starts out in the lower 70s with damp roads.

We're set for another morning as our next batch of moisture moves in during the commute. pic.twitter.com/lEfdMfZ9dO — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 23, 2023

Showers stick around during our morning commute, drive safe! Temperatures warm to the lower 80s with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be around during the afternoon and evening.

We're dealing with another wet morning commute, but at least it's Friday! pic.twitter.com/jOdXLFKrEt — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 23, 2023

Warmer weather will build in this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We are trending rain chances down, but we will still have showers in the vicinity. Sunday looks to be our driest day in a while.

A front moves in Monday into Tuesday. This brings in another chance of showers and storms. Drier weather moves in during the middle of the week with highs in the lower 90s. It will definitely feel more like summer this coming week!

Tropical forecast:

Tropical Storm Bret will continue to move through the Lesser Antilles. This system is expected to weaken this weekend and is no longer expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

Behind Bret, Tropical Storm Cindy has developed! This system will curve north into the Atlantic and shouldn’t impact the United States.

We are not expecting any local impacts at this time!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

