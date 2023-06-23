Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Larry Myers Jr. dies, family member says

Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd...
Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An aspiring gospel singer who starred in TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life” known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits died at 49, according to several reports.

People magazine reports Larry Myers Jr. had just celebrated his 49th birthday June 10, a week before his cousin Todd Darrell confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

“Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed,” Darrell wrote in the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Myers appeared on “My 600-lb. Life” in January 2022 and weighed 940 pounds when he was on the show.

He continued to document his weight loss journey on his YouTube channel and launched “The Buttermilk Biscuit Show.”

His god-sister Sonya Hines created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” Hines wrote. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating homicide at convenience store on Abercorn St.
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Gavel
Georgia bar owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Savannah Police searching for person responsible for graffiti downtown
Man arrested after robbing Dollar General in Bulloch Co.

Latest News

A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
Doubt over events of migrant boat tragedy
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Oklahoma death row inmate plans to reject chance for clemency despite maintaining his innocence
FILE - Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on the...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge