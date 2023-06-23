New drug overdose findings to be shared with Chatham Co. Commission on Friday, 23-24 budget approval

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Overdose deaths are rising in Chatham County.

Friday morning the Chatham County Commission will look at numbers detailing drug use across the county.

According to a presentation from the County’s Counter Narcotics Team to be shared with the commission, overdose deaths are double the amount right now compared to this time last year.

The presentation shows 46 people have died from overdosing so far this year. That’s compared to 23 people from January to June of last year. As deaths rise, there have actually been 62 less Narcan uses by the Narcotics Team this year compared to 2022.

So far, 37 people have been arrested in connection to drug related crimes.

Painting a picture of the kind of drugs being seized, the Narcotics Team has gotten a hold of nearly $393,000 worth of drugs. Marijuana, Meth and Fentanyl making up a majority of that number.

Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis says the Counter Narcotics Team is working on educating teens how life-threatening drug use can be, as drug use in young people rises.

“I think education is one of the ways that we are going to help ourselves with opioid crisis, with the drug crisis here. I don’t think we can arrest our way out of this. The more people we can educate the more we can get out of it,” Chairman Ellis said.

He says they received more than $400,000 in federal settlement money that will go towards an educational awareness trailer. They’ll be discussing that Friday.

Also, Friday morning, the County Commission will vote to finalize their 2023-2024 budget. The County Commission will vote to approve or deny a nearly $1-billion budget.

While Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis says they have several road and bridge projects they’re hoping to get started on, he says his main focus is fixing drainage and flooding issues around the county, especially in the Skidaway and Isle of Hope areas.

Ellis says the total budget being proposed is around $973 million. With contingency funds for unforeseen events, staff has rounded that number to more than $990 million.

If passed, nearly $2 million of that budget will go towards “Fire Funds” to make up for unpaid fire fees. 12 percent of fire fees went unpaid this year, according to Ellis.

Some of those road projects mentioned earlier will fund expansion to Quacco Road and Little Neck Road and get rid of the railroad crossing on Presidents Street near Truman Parkway.

They’re also setting aside $250,000 for an upgrade to the 911 dispatch system that Ellis says will alleviate some of the issue people are facing with not being able to reach 911.

“We look at what we could do and what we could not do. So, this budget gives us a little more flexibility to do some things that need to be done and not cost us, when I say us, I’m talking about the citizens of Chatham County, not cost us an arm and a leg,” Ellis said.

They’ll also be voting to adopt a millage rate. Staff is recommending it stay the same, but property values are up. That means higher taxes for property owners.

Residents can give their opinion on the millage rate at the meeting Friday morning when it starts at 9:30 a.m.

