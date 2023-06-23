Sky Cams
Pearson Farm Peach Week benefiting Cure Childhood Cancer

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday was the official kick off of the first ever Pearson Farm Peach Week, where participating restaurants are giving a portion of their proceeds to CURE Childhood Cancer.

In honor of this special week, Zakari Davilla from Southern Cross Hospitality stopped by Morning Break to show us some menu items that will be available.

