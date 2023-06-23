‘Put yourself in our place:’ Family of Saudi Lee mourns loss one year later, DA says case is still under review

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday will mark one year since Saudi Lee was shot and killed by former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson.

“We just want to know what happened,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

June 24th, 2022 - Marshell Lee’s world was turned upside down.

“Mama, I love you. That’s the last thing my baby said to me,” said Marshell Lee.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 31-year-old Saudi Lee was walking in the middle of the street when Savannah Police officers went up to him. The GBI statement says Lee then showed the officers his wallet saying he has a weapons permit.

The GBI statement goes on to say Lee pulled up his shirt and pulled a weapon from a holster. Then a chase happened and Lee was shot by then Savannah police officer Ernest Ferguson.

Now, his family says they avoid coming to the store that Saudi Lee was shot and killed in front of. They say his death has left a hole in their family that nothing can fill but they at least want answers.

“What was he chasing my child for? He premeditated that.”

The GBI handed the case to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office less than two months later in August 2022.

Marshell says the DA’s office has never reached out to them with an update.

“Put yourself in our place,” said Marshell Lee.

Mayor Van Johnson says he also finds it concerning that he nor the family haven’t been given any information on if Ferguson will face charges.

“A year ago Saudi Lee lost his life on the streets of our city. A year ago a family lost someone that was very important to them and I think the entire community deserves to know what happened,” said Mayor Johnson.

The DA’s Office tells WTOC the case is still under review.

“This is hard to even get on the phone and talk about but we love you Saudi Arai Lee, best known as “Spitta” and justice will be served. I can promise you that,” said Dot Lee, Saudi Lee’s sister.

Since Lee’s Death, Ferguson has been arrested three times that we know of.

The first arrest in October for a DUI cost him his job at the Savannah Police Department.

