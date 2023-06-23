Savannah National Wildlife Refuge reopens following repairs

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - After a few years of repairs, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge is officially back open.

The refuge is right on the border line of South Carolina and Georgia in Hardeeville and it’s full of wildlife and gators.

The Savannah Wildlife Refuge was established in 1927 - just remember that when it comes to infrastructure.

Levees, canals, ditches, and water control structures are critical to keeping saltwater out and freshwater in.

90 years later, Hurricane Irma destroyed the Diversion Canal impacting 70% of the impoundments.

So in 2020, the $18 million project began and the trail here closed for safety.

“The whole point of the wildlife drive is providing habitat for wildlife and helping us move water. It’s kinda like growing a garden but we’re growing food for wildlife, and we need to have the ability to manage the water flow on those three thousand acres,” said Monica Harris with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

There’s two new boardwalks behind the visitors center and when you’re on the trail - there are stops with QR codes for cool refuge facts. There’s also an app!

