Savannah Police investigating homicide at convenience store on Abercorn St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after being shot at a convenience store in downtown Savannah.

According to Savannah Police, they found a man with serious gunshot wounds at 1114 Abercorn Street.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are continuing to investigate.

