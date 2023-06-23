Savannah rapper makes first court appearance for bond hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper stepped into Chatham County Court Friday.

Tyquian Bowman, better known as Quando Rondo, faces indictments on drug charges and a violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Judge Tammy Stokes has yet to make a decision on Bowman’s bond. She says she’s taking all of the information presented by both sides and thinking it over.

The defense making their case for what they’ve called a reasonable bond so that Bowman can return to his work as a recording artist. The state saying Bowman might run away and should be denied bond entirely.

“Part of the allegations of this indictment are that he’s a gang leader, and as a gang leader that he can intimidate and threaten people I guess they’re trying to say, but let me point out, that he’s innocent until proven guilty,” said defense attorney Jonah Pine.

“He’s a flight risk because he has funds available to him, he travels regularly to Atlanta. He’s spent time in different parts of the area. He is a flight risk to leave this area. Yes, there might be many people who support him, but he has the ability to leave this jurisdiction,” said state’s attorney Christian Stolfe.

