MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Mary Margaret Cozart performs “Interior Design”
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local singer/songwriter, Mary Margaret Cozart, beautifully blends folk ballads and melodic rock songs in her most recent EP, released in May 2021, called Emerald City. The collection of songs reflects coming-of-age tales birthed from the pandemic.
Cozart joins Afternoon Break to perform her latest single, “Interior Design”.
