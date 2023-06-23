Sky Cams
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Mary Margaret Cozart performs “Interior Design”

By Becky Sattero
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local singer/songwriter, Mary Margaret Cozart, beautifully blends folk ballads and melodic rock songs in her most recent EP, released in May 2021, called Emerald City. The collection of songs reflects coming-of-age tales birthed from the pandemic.

Cozart joins Afternoon Break to perform her latest single, “Interior Design”.

