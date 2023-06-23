Visit Statesboro searching for owner of stuffed bear

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A stuffed bear found in Statesboro is being shared on social media in hopes of reuniting it with its owner.

Over the past six days, this bear has become the most famous stuff animal in Statesboro.

Saturday brought the usual crowd to the Main Street Farmers Market. One visitor stayed longer than the rest.

Rebecca Nessmith from Visit Statesboro was helping pack up from the day when she found this bear on a bench in the children’s section. Over the holiday weekend, they posted his picture on social media but haven’t heard from anyone.

Rebecca says they’re trying to figure out of the bear’s family are among the weekly visitors or maybe were on a special trip from out of town.

“There’s no way. There’s got to be some parent out there dealing with a screaming toddler who’s sad right now because they lost their bear,” said Nessmith.

Visit Statesboro’s post went viral with more than 150 shares from their page and a ripple effect from each one of those...all from people who want to reunite the bear and it’s owner.

If anyone knows the family that belongs to this bear, have them get in touch with the Statesboro Welcome Center by calling (912)259-9555 or send an email to becky@visitstatesboro.org

