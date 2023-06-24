1 dead after fatal crash in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash in Hampton County.

The crash happened 11:30 pm Friday on SC-3 near Estill.

The driver of the 2016 Nissan was traveling north on SC-3 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Nissan Altima head on.

The person in the 2015 Nissan Altima was flown by helicopter to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2016 Nissan died on the scene.

