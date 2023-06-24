Sky Cams
2 arrested after burglarizing late Wayne Co. Commissioner’s home

Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Wayne County Commissioner.
Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Wayne County Commissioner.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Wayne County Commissioner.

Jesup Police say they received a call about a burglary in progress at a home on South Palm Street on June 20. This home belonged to the late Wayne County Commissioner Ray House. who was found dead in his home on May 27.

When officers arrived on scene, they searched the home and did not find anyone inside. They were advised the suspects were inside of an electronics work van. After searching the area. officers located the van at another residence on South Palm Street, several houses down from where the burglary took place.

Officials secured a search warrant for the residence and found several items that were stolen from Commissioner House’s home and recovered more stolen property from a wooded area nearby after speaking with several witnesses.

After further investigation, it was determined the electronics work van the suspects were in was taken with out the owner’s permission.

Police arrested 37-year-old Angela Sullivan and 28-year-old Roger Stephens, both of Jesup, for burglary and theft by receiving stolen property.

This investigation is ongoing.

