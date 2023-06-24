Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

81st annual Hampton County Watermelon Parade underway

Watermelon Festival
Watermelon Festival(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - This week was all about the Watermelon Festival in Hampton County.

The 81st annual Hampton County Watermelon Parade took place Saturday and folks were out in full force.

This parade is what people say they look forward to all year round.

It took off in Varnville and went along a 3.2 mile stretch ending in Hampton.

There were about 90 groups participating in this year’s parade all ranging from floats filled with local royalty dancers and of course, lots of watermelons.

Residents say the turnout this year seemed like more than ever, and they were happy to be back… celebrating together as a community.

“Just to see this many people out here together and the fact that it’s one of the longest parade routes and the whole route is just packed with people, it’s awesome,” Brian Oyler said.

“The whole point of it is to get community. For so long we’ve been plagued with COVID, keeping us down, where we couldn’t be out here associated with our neighbors and our friends and family and stuff and everything else. So now here we are. We’re back,” Coley Hebrard said.

Hampton County continued the celebrations all day with a watermelon judging contest, a vendor market and of course a watermelon eating contest.

Folks told WTOC that they are already looking forward to this event next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating homicide at convenience store on Abercorn St.
Cordell Cobb
Arrest made in 14 armed robbery cases across Georgia
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for...
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for generations
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper makes first court appearance for bond hearing
ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of students accusing Effingham Co. schools of racism

Latest News

‘Let Freedom Ring’ Parade
‘Let Freedom Ring’ Parade returns to Rincon
Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Jesup City Commissioner.
2 arrested after burglarizing late Jesup City Commissioner’s home
THE News at 11
Savannah City Council approves Waterfront Community Improvement District
Plant Riverside
Savannah City Council approves Waterfront Community Improvement District