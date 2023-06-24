81st annual Hampton County Watermelon Parade underway

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - This week was all about the Watermelon Festival in Hampton County.

The 81st annual Hampton County Watermelon Parade took place Saturday and folks were out in full force.

This parade is what people say they look forward to all year round.

It took off in Varnville and went along a 3.2 mile stretch ending in Hampton.

There were about 90 groups participating in this year’s parade all ranging from floats filled with local royalty dancers and of course, lots of watermelons.

Residents say the turnout this year seemed like more than ever, and they were happy to be back… celebrating together as a community.

“Just to see this many people out here together and the fact that it’s one of the longest parade routes and the whole route is just packed with people, it’s awesome,” Brian Oyler said.

“The whole point of it is to get community. For so long we’ve been plagued with COVID, keeping us down, where we couldn’t be out here associated with our neighbors and our friends and family and stuff and everything else. So now here we are. We’re back,” Coley Hebrard said.

Hampton County continued the celebrations all day with a watermelon judging contest, a vendor market and of course a watermelon eating contest.

Folks told WTOC that they are already looking forward to this event next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.