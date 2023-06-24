Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

Heading into tonight, I’ll look for temperatures to drop into the upper-70s through midnight.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’ll look for temperatures to drop into the upper-70s through midnight. I’ll look for temps in the upper-60s to lower-70s by tomorrow morning, with some patchy fog.

Starting tomorrow, we will look for moderate air quality riak again as more Canadian wildfire smoke comes back into play. We could see this a few more times before the week is over.

If you have any outside plans tomorrow great day for it! We’ll look for mostly sunny skies as highs warm into the lower-90s for most areas, with more mid to upper-80s around the beach. If we see any rain, it should remain isolated and stay closer to the coast.

Make sure you are wearing plenty of sunscreen and drinking lots of water. Going into the next week, I’ll for partly cloudy skies Monday as highs warm to be in the lower-90s. Late that night into Tuesday, I’ll track scattered storm chances.

A few of these could be strong to severe. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast as we get closer. Then, I’ll look for hot temps in the lower to mid-90s throughout the rest of the week.

During this time, any rain chances should remain isolated for coastal areas throughout the week until more rain chances build in going into the holiday weekend. Right now, this does not look like a total washout. Plus, we should see these above-average temps hang around through Independence Day.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating homicide at convenience store on Abercorn St.
Cordell Cobb
Arrest made in 14 armed robbery cases across Georgia
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for...
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for generations
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper makes first court appearance for bond hearing
ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of students accusing Effingham Co. schools of racism

Latest News

THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 06-23-2023
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Morning rain returns, drier weekend ahead