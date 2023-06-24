Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’ll look for temperatures to drop into the upper-70s through midnight. I’ll look for temps in the upper-60s to lower-70s by tomorrow morning, with some patchy fog.

Starting tomorrow, we will look for moderate air quality riak again as more Canadian wildfire smoke comes back into play. We could see this a few more times before the week is over.

If you have any outside plans tomorrow great day for it! We’ll look for mostly sunny skies as highs warm into the lower-90s for most areas, with more mid to upper-80s around the beach. If we see any rain, it should remain isolated and stay closer to the coast.

Make sure you are wearing plenty of sunscreen and drinking lots of water. Going into the next week, I’ll for partly cloudy skies Monday as highs warm to be in the lower-90s. Late that night into Tuesday, I’ll track scattered storm chances.

A few of these could be strong to severe. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast as we get closer. Then, I’ll look for hot temps in the lower to mid-90s throughout the rest of the week.

During this time, any rain chances should remain isolated for coastal areas throughout the week until more rain chances build in going into the holiday weekend. Right now, this does not look like a total washout. Plus, we should see these above-average temps hang around through Independence Day.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.