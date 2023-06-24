Sky Cams
Hampton Co. Watermelon Festival hosting Watermelon Parade Saturday

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend - one of the Hampton County Watermelon Festival’s signature events is almost here.

The Watermelon Parade is Saturday!

It starts in Varnville and ends in Hampton.

Vendors say it’s going to be a good time and to make sure to check out the festival before it closes.

“The people are great, the food is good, people are having a good time! Come on out and check out Cindy’s Cool Ice and Sweats and other vendors and you’ll have a good time.”

Organizers are asking people to knock on wood with a chance of rain.

They say it’s never rained on the parade in the 76 years they’ve had it.

It starts at 9:45 a.m.

