‘Let Freedom Ring’ Parade returns to Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon community celebrated the ‘Let Freedom Ring’ Parade Saturday morning.

The first one they’ve held since a car ran into the parade route last year.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office estimates that they put out twice as many officers at this year’s Let Freedom Ring Parade, just to make sure that everything was extra safe.

Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, as well as from the Rincon Police department, were present at almost every intersection along the parade route..

It’s a choice that parade organizer Susie Davis says, was necessary after last year.

”I’m glad we have more security. I feel secure because I have complete confidence in our first responders. That’s what Effingham Heroes is all about- supporting our first responders,” Susie Davis said.

Those same first responders that jumped into action last year, were supported this time around with the biggest Let Freedom Ring parade to date, with 42 groups participating.

That’s up from 16 last year.

“It’s definitely a lot more than I think we expected it to be, being local. It’s been super wild, lots of cool cars, lots of military presence, it’s just great,” Anderson Kennedy said.

Some of the parade entrants- working long hours on their floats, all to stick to the theme of ‘Flag, Freedom, and Fireworks’.

”We’ve got a parade committee and they were fantastic. We had a lot of fun, it took a couple of weeks to get it together, and we just had a lot of fun with it,” Shannon Skates said.

To have that fun Skates and others that I spoke with say that feeling secure was a necessity, especially after last year’s scare.

But all in all, with ramped up security measures- they were able to enjoy themselves.

“It just makes us feel, feel safe. And we’ve always felt safe here in Effingham County. Everyone does a good job of making us feel safe and feel protected, but to know that we’ve got some folks ready to jump in when you’ve got a young family, makes it even better,” Skates said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.