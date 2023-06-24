Sky Cams
Savannah City Council approves Waterfront Community Improvement District

Plant Riverside
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders with Savannah’s Waterfront say the creation of a new Community Improvement District surrounding River Street will help preserve and improve the popular tourist area for years to come.

Savannah City Council approved the resolution at Thursday night’s meeting - creating a district of commercial property owners at Savannah’s Waterfront who now have the ability to tax themselves and use that revenue back in the community.

Priorities for the district include improving public safety, infrastructure and beautification of the area surrounding River Street. Leaders with Savannah’s Waterfront say it’s important to give back to the community that these businesses serve.

“To have a sense of contribution into our area’s future. The waterfront plaza was developed around 50 years ago. We want this area to be prosperous and beautiful for the next 50 years and beyond.” Julie Musselman, Savannah’s Waterfront Executive Director.

Next steps will be for the district to elect its Board of Directors. who will then decide how much they’ll tax commercial property owners within the district. The tax is set to be collected this fall.

