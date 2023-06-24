Sky Cams
Savannah Elks lodge makes donation to Old Savannah City Mission

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Old Savannah City Mission getting a generous donation Friday.

The Savannah Elks Lodge dropped off clothes, cleaning supplies and more this afternoon.

This was the first of the lodge’s three grant projects for the year.

They receive grant money from their grand lodge office and award it to different projects in the community every year.

“It’s good for your heart to know that you can help others that need it. You don’t need it, but they do. And we do everything we can to help them. The members of the lodge, when they vote on these things, they’re 100% behind it. We’ve never had, in nine years, anybody turn one project down that we put before them.”

This year, the Savannah Elks Lodge will also be giving donations to the Inner City Night Shelter and White Bluff and Southwest Elementary Schools.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

