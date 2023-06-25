6th annual Stonewall block party held Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bull Street was lively as residents came together for the 6th annual Stonewall block party Saturday.

The event is meant to honor and commemorate Stonewall and celebrate the experiences and struggles specific to members of the LGBTQ community.

It was a party on Bull Street.

”We got a drag competition, we got an open mic night, we got the stardust pixies who are a circus performing troop.”

Everyone coming together for one purpose.

“We’re here to talk to the community and foster more of a sense of community here in Savannah.”

All while having a good time.

“It’s amazing and I love all the colors and I love the drag queens and I just love being here.”

Drag queens like Jess, who’s stage name is ‘Amara- Fyara’ says events like these make her feel most like herself.

”I think drag helps us understand a part of ourselves that we have not yet discovered and when we are on stage, we are like oh my God this is something new about myself and it helps you grow as a person.’

Because she says no one should try to be someone they aren’t.

“All of us need to be accepted and loved for who we are and not for who people want us to be. It’s important that we don’t back down and have these events. To say, we are here we’re queer and we are not going anywhere.”

And through events like these, she hopes people become educated.

And most importantly, supported.

“I just want to say to the people out there, especially the little queer kid watching I see you I accept you and I am going to fight for your right to be yourself and I want you to know you are loved no matter what.”

Because she says when one community feels support, it makes the world a better place.

