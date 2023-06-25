Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’m tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms in north GA that could push into our area during the early evening hours of tonight. If they make it here, they weaken as they push out to the coast.

I’ll look for starting temperatures tomorrow to be into the mid to upper-70s for most, with some patchy fog. Starting tomorrow, we will look for moderate air quality riak again as more Canadian wildfire smoke comes back into play.

We could see this throughout most days this week. By that afternoon, I’ll look for partly cloudy skies as highs warm to be in the lower-90s. Starting as early as the later morning for our NW areas and continuing throughout the afternoon, we’ll be tracking scattered storm clusters around the area that could have a few embedded strong to severe storms within them.

During this time, any severe storm that forms will be able to produce heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and hail. After sunset into the early hours of Tuesday morning, I’ll track another round of these storm chances. These should be cleared out of most areas by sunrise.

Then, I’ll look for hot temps in the lower to mid-90s throughout the rest of the week. Making our heat index feel like upper-90s to triple digits as we head into the holiday weekend. Be sure to stay hydrated throughout the week.

During this time, any rain chances should remain isolated for coastal areas throughout the week until more rain chances build in going into the holiday weekend. Right now, this does not look like a total washout. Plus, we should see these above-average temps hang around through Independence Day.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordell Cobb
Arrest made in 14 armed robbery cases across Georgia
Savannah Police investigating homicide at convenience store on Abercorn St.
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for...
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for generations
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper makes first court appearance for bond hearing
Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Jesup City Commissioner.
2 arrested after burglarizing late Jesup City Commissioner’s home

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 06-23-2023