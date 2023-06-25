Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’m tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms in north GA that could push into our area during the early evening hours of tonight. If they make it here, they weaken as they push out to the coast.

I’ll look for starting temperatures tomorrow to be into the mid to upper-70s for most, with some patchy fog. Starting tomorrow, we will look for moderate air quality riak again as more Canadian wildfire smoke comes back into play.

We could see this throughout most days this week. By that afternoon, I’ll look for partly cloudy skies as highs warm to be in the lower-90s. Starting as early as the later morning for our NW areas and continuing throughout the afternoon, we’ll be tracking scattered storm clusters around the area that could have a few embedded strong to severe storms within them.

During this time, any severe storm that forms will be able to produce heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and hail. After sunset into the early hours of Tuesday morning, I’ll track another round of these storm chances. These should be cleared out of most areas by sunrise.

Then, I’ll look for hot temps in the lower to mid-90s throughout the rest of the week. Making our heat index feel like upper-90s to triple digits as we head into the holiday weekend. Be sure to stay hydrated throughout the week.

During this time, any rain chances should remain isolated for coastal areas throughout the week until more rain chances build in going into the holiday weekend. Right now, this does not look like a total washout. Plus, we should see these above-average temps hang around through Independence Day.

