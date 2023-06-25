Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Policy and Equity Symposium brunch underway in Savannah

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A statewide network of black city council members gathered in Savannah Sunday for a Policy and Equity Symposium.

More than 50 cities are represented within the group known as the Black City Councilmen of Georgia.

This meeting allowed the council men and women to share ideas about policies and initiatives that have and haven’t worked in their respective communities.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens were also in attendance.

Those who went to this event say they’re looking forward to applying what they’ve learned from their expanded network back to their hometowns.

“We have the opportunity to have a new voice to move us in a new direction and have new opportunities for our community. We are truly here to make a difference. “We know that our communities value resources. The best way to do that for our position is to create policy. We have to make sure we have our equity share, we’re here to make sure we have our equity share for our community,” Lance Robertson said.

The meeting was held at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum in Savannah.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordell Cobb
Arrest made in 14 armed robbery cases across Georgia
Savannah Police investigating homicide at convenience store on Abercorn St.
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for...
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for generations
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper makes first court appearance for bond hearing
Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Jesup City Commissioner.
2 arrested after burglarizing late Jesup City Commissioner’s home

Latest News

Policy and Equity Symposium brunch underway in Savannah
Policy and Equity Symposium brunch underway in Savannah
Stonewall block party
6th annual Stonewall block party held Saturday in Savannah
THE News at 11 Saturday
6th annual Stonewall block party held Saturday in Savannah
Watermelon Festival
81st annual Hampton County Watermelon Parade underway