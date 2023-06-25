Policy and Equity Symposium brunch underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A statewide network of black city council members gathered in Savannah Sunday for a Policy and Equity Symposium.

More than 50 cities are represented within the group known as the Black City Councilmen of Georgia.

This meeting allowed the council men and women to share ideas about policies and initiatives that have and haven’t worked in their respective communities.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens were also in attendance.

Those who went to this event say they’re looking forward to applying what they’ve learned from their expanded network back to their hometowns.

“We have the opportunity to have a new voice to move us in a new direction and have new opportunities for our community. We are truly here to make a difference. “We know that our communities value resources. The best way to do that for our position is to create policy. We have to make sure we have our equity share, we’re here to make sure we have our equity share for our community,” Lance Robertson said.

The meeting was held at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum in Savannah.

