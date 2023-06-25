Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film...
FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'Marlowe' in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, according to a spokesperson. The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was successful and Sarah’s doctors told her the prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said on Sunday, June 25 2023.(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home in Windsor.

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” set to be released Monday. She recorded the segment before her operation.

Once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids, the former Sarah Ferguson has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordell Cobb
Arrest made in 14 armed robbery cases across Georgia
Savannah Police investigating homicide at convenience store on Abercorn St.
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for...
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for generations
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper makes first court appearance for bond hearing
Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Jesup City Commissioner.
2 arrested after burglarizing late Jesup City Commissioner’s home

Latest News

This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by...
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ slings back into box office top spot while ‘The Flash’ drops
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Water being tested where freight train carrying hazardous material plunged into Yellowstone River
2023 Georgia Municipal Association Convention
Savannah city leaders gather at the 2023 Georgia Municipal Association Convention
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin