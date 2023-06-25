Sky Cams
Savannah Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier announces re-election bid

Savannah Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier
Savannah Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier has announced her campaign for re-election for the city’s district one seat.

She launched her re-election campaign with a celebration at Waterworks Plaza Saturday. She first joined Savannah’s City Council in 2019.

Lanier says she’s proud of what she’s accomplished in four years but says her work for District one isn’t finished.

“As we move into the future of Savannah, we’re experiencing all of this new growth and development, so some of the policies that we’ve been working on that we have not been implemented yet, we want to continue that into the next term.”

Lanier joins a growing list of Savannah City Council members running for re-election. Election Day is Nov. 7.

