Savannah city leaders gather at the 2023 Georgia Municipal Association Convention

By Shea Schrader
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City and local leaders from across the State of Georgia met Sunday to continue this year’s Georgia Municipal Association Convention.

The convention, which has been going on since Friday brings together leaders from all over Georgia for networking and workshops.

The workshops cover topics like economic development, environmental sustainability, and cultural diversity, to name a few. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke at the opening of the general session..

He says that the convention is a great time to discuss issues that communities statewide are facing, including affordable housing, homelessness, and public safety.

”Savannah’s not the only city dealing with these issues, so talking about best practices, things that work, things that we can share, resources that are out there, opportunities for funding infrastructure related projects, really creates an opportunity for us to really learn and then take that information back to our cities,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

All in all, around 2400 people are attending the convention, which runs through Tuesday.

