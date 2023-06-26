Sky Cams
8-year-old boy dies after crash in Statesboro

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to Georgia State Patrol, the child passed away Monday afternoon.

A child is on life support after a crash in Statesboro Saturday.

The crash took place around 5:25 p.m. on South College Street approaching Mikell Street.

Police say a silver Dodge Journey was traveling south and an 8-year-old boy was on a bike traveling east on Mikell Street.

The child did not stop at the posted stop sign on Mikell Street and did not see the Dodge Journey, according to police.

The truck struck the child and bicycle in the southbound lane. The child was airlifted to the hospital where he remains on life support.

There were two other children riding an electric scooter traveling behind the bicycle.

The three children were not being supervised and were not wearing helmets. The other two children were not involved in the collision.

