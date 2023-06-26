Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run that left one woman dead in Savannah.

The Savannah Police department had been searching for a suspect since October 17, 2022, when they responded to a hit-and-run on northbound I-516 Ogeechee Road. They say that’s where they found a young woman suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car. The woman, 20-year-old Mya Lewis, was taken to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Jamesha Johnson, 21, turned herself into Savannah Police on Sunday night. She was arrested and charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle, failure to report an accident, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

No court appearances have been scheduled for Johnson yet.

