Beaufort man injured in drive-by shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - One man was injured from a shooting in Beaufort over the weekend.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Castle Rock Road on the morning of Saturday, June 24.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says deputies rendered aid before he was taken to the hospital. The man remains in stable condition.

Deputies discovered the man and two other people were inside the house when gunfire came from the road. The home and a car in the driveway was hit by several bullets.

Anyone who may have information about this event is encouraged to contact Sergeant Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

