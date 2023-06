POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A new restaurant is coming to Pooler and will be taking over the old Molly MacPherson’s location.

According to a post on social media, Molly MacPherson’s closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, June 11.

Now, signs are posted on the building that Bernie’s Oyster House will be coming soon.

