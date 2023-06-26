Court dates begin for Chatham Co. residents with unpaid fire fees

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is taking residents in unincorporated areas who haven’t paid their fire fees to court.

Monday began the first set of court dates for property owners who were given summons.

Chatham County officials say people will have the option to pay their fee outside the courtroom when they arrive, or they can face a judge.

This all stems from those fire fees which is a bill that people in unincorporated parts of Chatham County pay for emergency services.

The county says around 88% of bills have been paid leaving just under $2 million that still hasn’t been collected.

If you are mailed a court summons, you can pay your bill before the court date, pay at court, or face a judge.

The county is dismissing cases where people pay their fire fee prior to coming to court.

A county attorney says they’re starting with 150 violators who owe the most and more summons will be sent out each week after.

The court dates will happen weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We’re only trying to collect what the fire department is owed. That’s what we’re going through, to send your bill, your fair share of what everyone has to pay. We believe that the first year was going to be a lot harder, so we believe next time when the next bill comes out, people understand that yes we do have to pay the fire fee and then go proceed from there. I think we’ll have less of an argument next year,” said assistant Chatham County attorney Andre Pretorius.

The county says most people have been paying their fees once they get their violation notices.

If a resident continues to refuse to pay their bill, the county says that user could possibly face a lien on their property.

The deadline to pay the fire fee was back in January.

