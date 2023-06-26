Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Crane on York Street to help secure part of courthouse construction during hurricane season

Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Federal Courthouse in Savannah(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 40 to 50-ton crane will be placed on York Street between Whitaker and Bull streets near the Tomochichi U.S. Courthouse project as part of the hurricane preparedness plan.

A spokesperson with the General Services Administration said the crane is to help tie down the temporary structure on the tower. The crane is expected to be in place Monday, June 26, through Wednesday, June 28.

The tie-downs aim to help reduce risk from potential storms during this year’s hurricane season. According to GSA, the tie-downs will remain in place until scaffolding work is complete.

Current project information is available at www.gsa.gov/tomochichicourthouse.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
21-year-old Jamesha Johnson has turned herself in in connection with an October 2022...
Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run
8-year-old boy on life support after crash in Statesboro
1 dead after fatal crash in Hampton Co.
Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges

Latest News

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing on Hilton Head Island.
‘I was in shock’: Man shares experience watching alligator chase another man
Woman facing charges for death of Hinesville 6-year-old appears in court
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
New video shows aftermath of shooting in Savannah that resulted in death of 24-year-old