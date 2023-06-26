Crane on York Street to help secure part of courthouse construction during hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 40 to 50-ton crane will be placed on York Street between Whitaker and Bull streets near the Tomochichi U.S. Courthouse project as part of the hurricane preparedness plan.

A spokesperson with the General Services Administration said the crane is to help tie down the temporary structure on the tower. The crane is expected to be in place Monday, June 26, through Wednesday, June 28.

The tie-downs aim to help reduce risk from potential storms during this year’s hurricane season. According to GSA, the tie-downs will remain in place until scaffolding work is complete.

Current project information is available at www.gsa.gov/tomochichicourthouse.

