Hot day ahead, few downpours possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out warm but dry Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers will dry to move in from the north during the mid to late morning hours.

It’ll be a warm day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s by noon, feeling like the mid 90s. Highs top out in the lower 90s, feeling like the upper 90s! We could see another shot at downpours this afternoon into the early evening. Our severe threat is low, but a stronger storm or two with gusty wind will be possible. Many of us will miss out on accumulating rainfall.

Most of the rain moves out with the front by Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 90s. A few showers and a storm or two will form along the sea breeze Tuesday afternoon into the evening, but not everyone will see rain.

Warm weather continues through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. Both days look dry and hot!

Slight rain chances return Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values could reach over 103 degrees this weekend, which will likely be some of our hottest days of the year so far!

Tropical forecast:

Cindy continues to weaken and is now just a remnant low. We are not expecting any other development over the next week!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.