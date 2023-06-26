Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hot day ahead, few downpours possible

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out warm but dry Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers will dry to move in from the north during the mid to late morning hours.

It’ll be a warm day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s by noon, feeling like the mid 90s. Highs top out in the lower 90s, feeling like the upper 90s! We could see another shot at downpours this afternoon into the early evening. Our severe threat is low, but a stronger storm or two with gusty wind will be possible. Many of us will miss out on accumulating rainfall.

Most of the rain moves out with the front by Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 90s. A few showers and a storm or two will form along the sea breeze Tuesday afternoon into the evening, but not everyone will see rain.

Warm weather continues through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. Both days look dry and hot!

Slight rain chances return Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values could reach over 103 degrees this weekend, which will likely be some of our hottest days of the year so far!

Tropical forecast:

Cindy continues to weaken and is now just a remnant low. We are not expecting any other development over the next week!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after fatal crash in Hampton Co.
Stonewall block party
6th annual Stonewall block party held Saturday in Savannah
Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Jesup City Commissioner.
2 arrested after burglarizing late Jesup City Commissioner’s home
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for...
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for generations
Cordell Cobb
Arrest made in 14 armed robbery cases across Georgia

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave's 6pm Forecast