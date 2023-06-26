Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 06-26-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several of us had some storms this morning, and now we’re all just hot and sticky with maybe two rounds of rainstorms this afternoon and later tonight thanks to a cold front moving in. Take it easy out there! Several cities including Hazlehurst, Hampton, and Vidalia have reached heat indices of 100° and several more cities will do so. With the dewpoints running above 70° some of the storms that develop will be quick with possible damaging wind gusts and hail.

The cold front arrives overnight and with it, scattered storms. One or two storms will teeter on the severe side and damaging wind gusts are still the main concern.

Daybreak Tuesday 75 with clouds and showers still lingering along the islands possible then more sunshine and 94° with slightly lower dewpoints in the afternoon, so not as many feels like 100°.

High pressure will be the dominant feature through the rest of the week with morning lows nar 71° and afternoon highs near 95° away from the beaches. Rain chances will be low for the rest of the week and isolated.

The main concern will be the possible heat Friday and over the weekend. Heat indices could reach 103-106°F on Friday, potentially requiring a Heat Advisory. The National Weather Service heat index criteria for a Heat Advisory is 105°+ through 6/30 and then increases to 110°+ on 7/1.

I think though, since it’s a holiday and many of us will be outside, and it hasn’t been that hot yet this season, heat advisories will be issued despite the criteria change.

Another cold front approaches this weekend with a greater chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday for now.

MARINE: This afternoon SW winds 10-15kt, becoming S 15-20kt late, seas 2 to 3 ft building to 3-4 ft, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 ft, possible morning showers and storms. Wednesday...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon, 2 to 3 ft. Thursday...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft.

RIP CURRENTS: Small swells with periods around 10-11 seconds will continue to impact the beaches, originating from the distant system formerly known as Tropical Storm Cindy. A Moderate Risk of rip currents remains in effect for all beaches today.

Stay safe!

JErtle

