Man charged with driving under the influence after collision involving Jasper Co. Deputy

JASPER COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - A Jasper County Deputy was involved in a collision Sunday.

This happened in the westbound lane of Highway 278 Independence Blvd near the intersection of Argent Boulevard around 5:00 a.m.

The deputy’s marked patrol car was struck in the rear as he was traveling west, by a silver in color Volkswagen Tiguan.

26-year-old Alan Paz-Yanez has been charged by the Highway Patrol with Driving Under the Influence.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and released.

It was estimated the speed of the Volkswagen was more than 100 miles per hour, police say.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to please don’t drink and drive, if you are going to drink please have a designated driver.

Collision involving Jasper Co. Deputy (WTOC)

