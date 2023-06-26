New video shows aftermath of shooting in Savannah that resulted in death of 24-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC received a new video that shows the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Savannah.

A 24-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night just outside of a convenience store near the intersection of Abercorn and Duffy Streets.

The shooting happened at this Exxon gas station that shares a parking lot with a neighboring Cuban restaurant.

Across from Duffy Street are several homes, one of which captured footage from just seconds after the shooting happened.

This Ring doorbell video captures the moments after a 24-year-old was shot and killed outside of a Savannah convenience store on Thursday night.

The video starts around 10 p.m.

It shows a person who asks, what happened to my brother, screaming and running to the scene after the man was shot.

Seconds later police arrive.

The Chatham County coroner’s office later identifying the victim as Tyrone Kinlaw.

The coroner says Kinlaw was shot at least once and was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

WTOC spoke off camera to staff who were working at the neighboring restaurant when the shooting happened who say several witnesses rushed inside the eatery afterwards.

Staff say they’ve seen violence in this area, but nothing as brazen as Thursday’s shooting.

They described the incident as chaotic and tragic.

WTOC checked in with Savannah police Monday who tell us they haven’t made any arrests in this case.

