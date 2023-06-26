Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New video shows aftermath of shooting in Savannah that resulted in death of 24-year-old

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC received a new video that shows the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Savannah.

A 24-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night just outside of a convenience store near the intersection of Abercorn and Duffy Streets.

The shooting happened at this Exxon gas station that shares a parking lot with a neighboring Cuban restaurant.

Across from Duffy Street are several homes, one of which captured footage from just seconds after the shooting happened.

This Ring doorbell video captures the moments after a 24-year-old was shot and killed outside of a Savannah convenience store on Thursday night.

The video starts around 10 p.m.

It shows a person who asks, what happened to my brother, screaming and running to the scene after the man was shot.

Seconds later police arrive.

The Chatham County coroner’s office later identifying the victim as Tyrone Kinlaw.

The coroner says Kinlaw was shot at least once and was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

WTOC spoke off camera to staff who were working at the neighboring restaurant when the shooting happened who say several witnesses rushed inside the eatery afterwards.

Staff say they’ve seen violence in this area, but nothing as brazen as Thursday’s shooting.

They described the incident as chaotic and tragic.

WTOC checked in with Savannah police Monday who tell us they haven’t made any arrests in this case.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
21-year-old Jamesha Johnson has turned herself in in connection with an October 2022...
Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run
8-year-old boy on life support after crash in Statesboro
1 dead after fatal crash in Hampton Co.
Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges

Latest News

Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Crane on York Street to help secure part of courthouse construction during hurricane season
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing on Hilton Head Island.
‘I was in shock’: Man shares experience watching alligator chase another man
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
New video shows aftermath of shooting in Savannah that resulted in death of 24-year-old