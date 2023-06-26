Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A well-known rapper from Savannah has been granted bond.
A judge granted bail of $100,000 for Tyquian Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo.
He’s currently facing multiple drug charges and a violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
According to the filing, the court said he meets the requirements for bail. It says while he travels due to his music career, there was no significant evidence indicating that he would fail to appear in court.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Savannah rapper indicted on street gang, drug charges
- Savannah rapper makes first court appearance for bond hearing
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.