Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A well-known rapper from Savannah has been granted bond.

A judge granted bail of $100,000 for Tyquian Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo.

He’s currently facing multiple drug charges and a violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

According to the filing, the court said he meets the requirements for bail. It says while he travels due to his music career, there was no significant evidence indicating that he would fail to appear in court.

