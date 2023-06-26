Savannah branch of NAACP mass meeting held to provide updates about new legislation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Legislative Session ended this spring and now, we’re starting to see some of the laws passed take effect.

The Savannah branch of the NAACP held a mass meeting where legislators provided updates about some of the new legislation passed this year as well as what priorities they say still need to be addressed.

Georgia State Representatives Edna Jackson and Anne Allen Westbrook say the 2023 legislative session was a successful one.

Jackson and Westbrook say they’re proud of new laws passed like one that allows city council to raise the hotel-motel tax, and another that raises pay for the Savannah- Chatham County Public School System Board members.

But they say their work isn’t done and they now have 3 main focuses.

“We want folks to know that our big focus is education, healthcare, and affordable housing is getting to be a bigger issue in Georgia.”

Georgia State Representatives Edna Jackson and Anne Allen Westbrook, in order to make the quality of life better for the people in Savannah it starts with education.

”We came up with a bill that’s gonna help pay loans for doctors to go to medical schools, but they must give 5 years of practice.”

Along with that, Jackson mentioned that the State will pay for people who want to get their nursing degrees if they stay in the state.

“One time it was just in the rural areas, but it is now across the board and they can go and they can get their nursing degrees and they will pay for it.”

Jackson adds that is just the starting point.

With more healthcare workers they can focus on deeper issues the community has such as maternal mortality.

“We have some of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the US. Black women are 2-3 times more likely to die in childbirth or the 1-year postpartum period than white women. As Democrats, we would say a lot of this has to do with we have not fully expanded Medicaid in Georgia. i would say we made some improvements around the margins, we have expanded Medicaid for the 1year postpartum period. It’s not enough, I don’t think, so I would say we are running out of excuses on this.”

Community members also raised concerns about mental health resources.

”Mental health is one of the main issues we covered a year before last that we passed the bill. but now what I’m not seeing is the funds coming into the community to help with mental health. And I am hoping we can see how the distributions are going to come in and be distributed to community organizations as well as to our prison systems and to our health systems to combat what can be done to help with those issues here in our community.”

Jackson says she’s also working toward initiatives for senior citizens in the community specifically nursing home care.

The next legislative session is expected to begin in January.

