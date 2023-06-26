Woman facing charges for death of Hinesville 6-year-old appears in court

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The woman charged in connection to the death of a 6-year-old in Hinesville appearing before a judge Monday.

26-year-old Shelly Perry and 37-year-old Brandon Robinson are facing felony charges including concealing a death, tampering with evidence, false statements, and cruelty to children through starvation.

Police responded to a home on Saunders Ave back in May and found 6-year-old Aniyah Perry unresponsive.

Monday, prosecutors said the child died somewhere else and both Perry and Robinson took her body back to the house and then called police.

A detective who was on the scene that day told the court what he saw.

He says the child was very thin and looked severely malnourished.

“The initial meeting of Aniyah Perry for the first time on scene, didn’t look anything like when I spoke to the father who is Mr. Perry. Spoke to him, he showed me a picture of Aniyah and she was not recognizable from what I found on the scene,” said Johnathon Santiago, the detective on the scene.

To be clear, Robinson is not the biological father of Aniyah.

Robinson’s hearing is set for another day.

