Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Woman indicted on murder charges after deadly Newell Street shooting

Lashawnda Denise Hall
Lashawnda Denise Hall(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been indicted on murder charges after a deadly shooting on Newell Street in June.

Lashawnda Denise Hall is facing one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Hall is accused of shooting and killed Randolph Frazier.

The Savannah Police Department said initial information pointed to this being a domestic-related shooting.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jamesha Johnson has turned herself in in connection with an October 2022...
Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run
1 dead after fatal crash in Hampton Co.
8-year-old boy on life support after crash in Statesboro
Two people have been arrested after burglarizing the home of a late Jesup City Commissioner.
2 arrested after burglarizing late Jesup City Commissioner’s home
Stonewall block party
6th annual Stonewall block party held Saturday in Savannah

Latest News

Suspect arrested after one killed, one injured in shooting on Robinson Circle
Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges
River McDaniel poses with turkeys
6-year-old Ridgeland girl completes single season turkey hunting grand slam
Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run