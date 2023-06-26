Woman indicted on murder charges after deadly Newell Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been indicted on murder charges after a deadly shooting on Newell Street in June.

Lashawnda Denise Hall is facing one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Hall is accused of shooting and killed Randolph Frazier.

The Savannah Police Department said initial information pointed to this being a domestic-related shooting.

