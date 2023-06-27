Sky Cams
26 arrests made in Bulloch Co. after residents expressed concern over criminal activity

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 26 people have been arrested have been arrested by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

Sheriff Brown initiated a criminal interdiction patrol operation after getting complaints from residents on the west side of Statesboro.

The residents were concerned about a rise in criminal activity, especially shootings.

The Sheriff’s Crime Suppression, Canine, Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions were all involved in the operation. Together they made 26 arrests and found four firearms as well as illegal narcotics.

Georgia State Patrol also assisted in the operation.

