Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
21-year-old Jamesha Johnson has turned herself in in connection with an October 2022...
Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run
Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges
8-year-old boy dies after crash in Statesboro
1 dead after fatal crash in Hampton Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says
Source: WTOC
Woman taken to hospital after being pulled from water by Tybee Island
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 teens killed after crash into lake