Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Area Transit system increasing electric vehicles and service adjustments

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More electric vehicles and service adjustments are coming to the Chatham Area Transit system.

This after the group’s board approved a new budget that could mean changes for some riders.

CAT leaders say the goal of the fiscal year 2024 budget is to recruit more staff and boost ridership.

As Chatham Area Transit continues its pandemic recovery leaders hope this budget will help the system get more people onboard.

“Our ridership has not fully rebounded since COVID, like almost every other transit system in the country is seeing that same thing. But our ridership is moving toward a positive end,” CEO Executive Director Faye DiMassimo said.

CEO Faye DiMassimo say the $31.8 million budget pushes for better reliability, adding that service modifications are in store for the transit agency soon.

DiMassimo also points out the budget provides funding for many initiatives in the system’s master plan including a new electric vehicle micro-transit project which she says will help modernize the rider experience.

“Getting them to the places where they need and want to go, when they need and want to go there from where they are and where they’re trying to get is a very important part of customizing and modernizing transit service. And you’re going to see that,” DiMassimo says.

From riders to those behind the wheel the budget aims to recruit and retain drivers and help the system overcome staffing shortages by adding longevity pay and a wellness program for employees.

“We cannot expand without the manpower. The budget supports that, and as we move forward, we’ll add more man power,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Emmanuel Twumasi said.

The new budget is set to take effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton
21-year-old Jamesha Johnson has turned herself in in connection with an October 2022...
Arrest made in connection to fatal Savannah hit-and-run
8-year-old boy dies after crash in Statesboro
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Woman dies after being pulled from water on Tybee Island
Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo granted bond while facing drug, gang charges

Latest News

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on recent rise in deadly shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on recent rise in deadly shootings
THE News at 5:30
School district plans to build new high school in Bulloch County
THE News at 5:30
Chatham Area Transit system increasing electric vehicles and service adjustments
Tybee Island
Tybee Island leaders prepare for July 4th weekend