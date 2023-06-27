Chatham Area Transit system increasing electric vehicles and service adjustments

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More electric vehicles and service adjustments are coming to the Chatham Area Transit system.

This after the group’s board approved a new budget that could mean changes for some riders.

CAT leaders say the goal of the fiscal year 2024 budget is to recruit more staff and boost ridership.

As Chatham Area Transit continues its pandemic recovery leaders hope this budget will help the system get more people onboard.

“Our ridership has not fully rebounded since COVID, like almost every other transit system in the country is seeing that same thing. But our ridership is moving toward a positive end,” CEO Executive Director Faye DiMassimo said.

CEO Faye DiMassimo say the $31.8 million budget pushes for better reliability, adding that service modifications are in store for the transit agency soon.

DiMassimo also points out the budget provides funding for many initiatives in the system’s master plan including a new electric vehicle micro-transit project which she says will help modernize the rider experience.

“Getting them to the places where they need and want to go, when they need and want to go there from where they are and where they’re trying to get is a very important part of customizing and modernizing transit service. And you’re going to see that,” DiMassimo says.

From riders to those behind the wheel the budget aims to recruit and retain drivers and help the system overcome staffing shortages by adding longevity pay and a wellness program for employees.

“We cannot expand without the manpower. The budget supports that, and as we move forward, we’ll add more man power,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Emmanuel Twumasi said.

The new budget is set to take effect July 1.

