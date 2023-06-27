Federal Aviation Administration investigating deadly plane crash in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal investigators are trying to figure out where the plane was Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sheriff’s investigators got the call around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning that the plan was missing.

They began their search over a large area near the airport. Around 5:30am they found the wreckage and all three men on board deceased.

The investigator WTOC spoke with says they’re going back and trying to figure out the plane’s whereabouts over much of the day.

“We know that sometime around noon to 1 p.m., they were here. After that point, nobody seems to know where the aircraft went to or how it ended up there,” Todd Gunther said.

He says they’ll study everything that could have impacted the flight from the pilot’s health or medical condition, anything in the plane from the engines to the frame, as well as the weather.

During this investigation, the airport remains a no-fly zone per the NTSB while they collect any debris and document what they find.

The airport manager says they understand the priority and are helping pilots find alternate stops for fuel. But local pilots can’t take off from here, whether its leisure flying or business related. He says they see more traffic here than you might think.

“Right now, we have 22 planes based out of here, it impacts them. So they’re not able to fly out,” Airport manager Vernon Owens said.

He says pilots who file a flight plan that goes over this space are being told to avoid the area.

Again, he says the investigation takes priority and he knows they’re working as quickly but thoroughly as they can.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.