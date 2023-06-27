Sky Cams
First Alert Weather: It could feel like 110º this weekend

WTOC First Alert Weather Day
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days due to the forecasted heat indices.

According to the WTOC First Alert Weather Team, the heat index for a few hours on Saturday could reach 105 degrees. On Sunday, it could reach 110 degrees.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like to you.

The National Weather Service could issue a heat advisory.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke.
Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke.(CDC)

