Groundbreaking held for new children’s office at Memorial Health in Savannah

By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health in Savannah breaking ground on a new children’s office on campus.

The $35 million outpatient facility will be located right next to the Dwaine & Cyntha Willett Children’s Hospital.

The building will have different services.

That includes pediatric oncology, hematology, endocrinology, general surgery, pediatric primary care, and more.

The CEO of Memorial says it will be great to have all pediatric services under one roof.

He says there number one goal is to make it easier for families.

“We understand that pediatric healthcare issues can be quite traumatic for families. It’s a tough time. No one likes to see a child that’s ill or sick or is dealing with healthcare challenges. So anything we can do to make that a little bit easier for our families especially those from outside of Savannah,” Bradley Talbert said.

The CEO says they are hoping to have it done by next July and they believe they can reach that goal.

