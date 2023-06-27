Hilton Head Island town manager shares specifics of new Strategic Action Plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - The council on Hilton Head Island approved the plan that will guide all of their decisions over the next fiscal year.

The Strategic Action Plan gets updated every year and the newest one will go into effect on July 1st, just a few days away. WTOC sat down with town manager Marc Orlando one on one to find out what he wants you to know about it.

“It’s where town council’s priorities are, right? So the Strategic Action Plan is completely aligned with our budget,” Marc Orlando said.

He says it details what Hilton Head is working on and how they’ll do it, like how they plan to improve safety on roads and pathways your family uses or what steps they’ll continue to take to protect Gullah Geechee neighborhoods from development. Orlando highlighting a few strategies he sees as part of the most important 15 on the plan.

“Whether that’s a growth framework and growth management improvement from our land management ordinance all the way down to how we re-zone properties.”

If you want to read the specifics of this action plan click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.