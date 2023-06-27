Sky Cams
Hot & dry weather settling in!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few showers are up in the Lowcountry, otherwise it’s a warm and dry morning with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Afternoon temperatures reach the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Warm weather continues through the middle of the week with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values near if not just above 100 degrees. Dry weather continues thanks to high pressure.

Beach and boating weather look good over the next few days, with waves at about 2-3′ and a low risk for rip currents.

Slight rain chances return Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values could reach over 105 degrees this weekend, which will likely be some of our hottest days of the year so far. A Heat Index Advisory will be possible this weekend!

Rain chances increase progressively this weekend into early next week. No reason to cancel any weekend plans at this time.  Highs will remain in the mid 90s during this time.

Tropical Update:

The remnants of Cindy continue to move north and have a low-end chance at redeveloping toward the end of the week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

