Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 06-27-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt about it: Summer is really here, after a slow start with all the rain and storms last week. High pressure will build into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry and “sit a spell”. Every single one of us has reached and or breached 90° today; isn’t that special. However, the heat index or feels like temp isn’t too much higher than the actual air temperature for most of us, notwithstanding Jesup and the Golden Isles that feel like 101° to 105°. The dewpoints will be going down for a few days until this weekend.

As for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days for the potential dangerous heat. We will most likely have widespread feels like temperatures of 105° for a few hours on Saturday, and on Sunday some feels like temperatures look like they’ll reach 110°, triggering a heat advisory. We have not seen that type of heat yet this year, so we want to alert you first to take the necessary precautions.

Wednesday: 71/94 sunny and dry with a coolish northwest breeze and dewpoints in the middle to low 60s during the day. *Lower dewpoints are key for not feeling so hotter.

Thursday: 71/94 sunny and dry and dewpoints still running in the middle 60s.

Friday: 95/72 mostly and mostly dry, an isolated storm chance west of I-95, and dewpoints now will be about 70°. Feels like temperatures will be 100°-103°

*Saturday and Sunday we’ll mid to upper 90s for afternoon highs will more moisture in the air thanks to High pressure called the Bermuda High in the Atlantic encompassing us. Dewpoints in the middle 70s and high temps in the mid to upper 90s will produce heat indices of 105-110F Saturday, 108-113F Sunday, and 105-110F Monday. Heat Advisories will likely be issued.

Scattered showers and storms possible this weekend as a “normal” summertime pattern kicks in.

MARINE... Tonight: The cold front will eventually make it into the coastal waters, and that along with land breeze influences, will cause winds to veer around to the W and NW late at night. Speeds will generally be 15 kt or less with seas 3 feet or less. Wednesday through Sunday, high pressure will maintain generally southerly flow with winds 10-15 kt and seas 2-4 ft.

Stay safe!

JErtle

