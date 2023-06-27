Sky Cams
Man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 murder of Bryan Co. woman

Spencer Robins
Spencer Robins(Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted in the murder of a Bryan County woman back in 2020.

Spencer Robbins has been sentenced to life without parole in the death of Renee Reagan.

He was convicted on Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Concealing Death of Another, and Tampering with Evidence.

Reagan was reported missing back in October of 2019 and police began to investigate her disappearance in July of 2020.

A body was then discovered and after forensic testing was confirmed to be Reagan.

Spencer Robbins was then arrested and charged with concealing her death and tampering with evidence.

He was convicted earlier this month for those charges as well as felony murder and aggravated assault.

